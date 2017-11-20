Beshear: Too soon to say whether taxpayer-funded aluminum company is a 'public agency'

The chairman of the University of Louisville board of trustees said the board is committed to conducting a “closed” search in which finalists for the next president of the university will not be made public -- over the objection of many faculty and staff members and students.More >>
It’s too soon to determine whether Braidy Industries, the aluminum manufacturing company in which Kentucky taxpayers are a big shareholder, is a “public agency” that must disclose its records like state and local government.More >>
Louisville-based Humana isn’t budging from its promise to stop selling individual plans in the Obamacare health insurance exchanges -- once and for all – in 2018. There’s only one problem: Humana is finally making money on the plans.More >>
Louisville-based Almost Family Inc. plans to merge with its slightly bigger competitor LHC Group to create a national home-health care giant that will operate in 36 states and generate $1.8 billion in annual revenue.More >>
A 301-unit apartment complex is proposed for a portion of the massive, undeveloped Oxmoor Farm behind Oxmoor Center. NTS Development Co. plans to build more than a dozen 3- and 4-story apartment buildings, as well as an outdoor pool, a clubhouse and a two-story parking deck.More >>
The private holding company that owns the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Louisville has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but the move appears to have been prompted by a long-running dispute among the company’s owners.More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KentuckyOne Health says Jewish Hospital and a number of facilities it plans to offload have a “bright future” with multiple potential owners, despite their planned sale taking longer than first anticipated. WDRB reported Friday that Catholic Health Initiatives, KentuckyOne’s parent company, said it could take until June 2018 to sell all of the company’s Louisville assets, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehabilitation Ins...More >>
KentuckyOne Health is taking longer than expected to sell a money-losing group of Louisville facilities including Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, according to the nonprofit healthcare provider’s parent company.More >>
