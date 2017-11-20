Beshear: Too soon to say whether taxpayer-funded aluminum compan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Beshear: Too soon to say whether taxpayer-funded aluminum company is a 'public agency'

Posted: Updated:
Craig Bouchard, CEO of Braidy Industries Inc., speaks to the Louisville Rotary Club on Nov. 9, 2017. Craig Bouchard, CEO of Braidy Industries Inc., speaks to the Louisville Rotary Club on Nov. 9, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  It’s too soon to determine whether Braidy Industries, the aluminum manufacturing company in which Kentucky taxpayers are a big shareholder, is a “public agency” that must disclose its records like state and local government, according to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office.

Beshear’s office ruled that Braidy Industries did not violate the Kentucky Open Records Act when it denied WDRB News’ request for documents, such as the company’s budget, last month.

In May, Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration borrowed $15 million of public funds to buy stock in Braidy Industries as part of convincing the start-up company to build a $1.3 billion aluminum rolling mill in Kentucky instead of a neighboring state.

EARLIER: Taxpayer investment in eastern Kentucky aluminum mill decried as 'cronyism'

Braidy plans to build break ground on the factory in Greenup County, just outside Ashland, next year and to start production in 2020.

As an early investor, Kentucky taxpayers own at least 20 percent of Braidy Industries, though the company’s CEO said earlier this month that the state’s share will eventually shrink to a "much smaller" amount as Braidy Industries raises more equity.

While Braidy Industries was organized in Delaware as a private company, state law says any “body” which gets at least 25 percent of the funds it spends in Kentucky within its fiscal year from state or local government funds must comply with the Open Records Act.

Public agencies have to make their papers, emails and other records available to the public upon request.

Because Braidy Industries was formed in March and hasn’t yet completed a fiscal year, it’s too soon to determine whether the company meets the threshold, Beshear’s office said in a decision dated Nov. 16.

“This case is unique insofar as Braidy has not existed for an entire fiscal year as of yet,” assistant Attorney General Michelle D. Harris wrote in the decision. “When viewed in light of the relevant statutory language, the unrefuted facts validate Braidy’s position.”

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Stories by Chris OttsMore>>

  • University of Louisville board chairman committed to 'closed' search for next president

    University of Louisville board chairman committed to 'closed' search for next president

    Monday, November 20 2017 5:24 PM EST2017-11-20 22:24:54 GMT
    U of L trustees chairman David Grissom, right, and interim President Greg Postel. Nov. 20, 2017U of L trustees chairman David Grissom, right, and interim President Greg Postel. Nov. 20, 2017

    The chairman of the University of Louisville board of trustees said the board is committed to conducting a “closed” search in which finalists for the next president of the university will not be made public -- over the objection of many faculty and staff members and students.

    More >>

    The chairman of the University of Louisville board of trustees said the board is committed to conducting a “closed” search in which finalists for the next president of the university will not be made public -- over the objection of many faculty and staff members and students.

    More >>

  • Beshear: Too soon to say whether taxpayer-funded aluminum company is a 'public agency'

    Beshear: Too soon to say whether taxpayer-funded aluminum company is a 'public agency'

    Monday, November 20 2017 10:58 AM EST2017-11-20 15:58:30 GMT
    Craig Bouchard, CEO of Braidy Industries Inc., speaks to the Louisville Rotary Club on Nov. 9, 2017.Craig Bouchard, CEO of Braidy Industries Inc., speaks to the Louisville Rotary Club on Nov. 9, 2017.

    It’s too soon to determine whether Braidy Industries, the aluminum manufacturing company in which Kentucky taxpayers are a big shareholder, is a “public agency” that must disclose its records like state and local government.

    More >>

    It’s too soon to determine whether Braidy Industries, the aluminum manufacturing company in which Kentucky taxpayers are a big shareholder, is a “public agency” that must disclose its records like state and local government.

    More >>

  • Now making money on Obamacare, Humana still plans to quit exchanges

    Now making money on Obamacare, Humana still plans to quit exchanges

    Friday, November 17 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-11-17 18:46:53 GMT
    Louisville-based Humana is unexpectedly making money on Obamacare exchange plans this year, company reports show.Louisville-based Humana is unexpectedly making money on Obamacare exchange plans this year, company reports show.

    Louisville-based Humana isn’t budging from its promise to stop selling individual plans in the Obamacare health insurance exchanges -- once and for all – in 2018. There’s only one problem: Humana is finally making money on the plans.

    More >>

    Louisville-based Humana isn’t budging from its promise to stop selling individual plans in the Obamacare health insurance exchanges -- once and for all – in 2018. There’s only one problem: Humana is finally making money on the plans.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.