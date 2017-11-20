Liquor Barn stores in Kentucky sold for $26.15 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new owner for Liquor Barn stores in Kentucky.

Louisville-based Blue Equity LLC agreed to pay $26.15 million for the beer and wine retailer based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Liquor Barn currently has 15 locations in Kentucky including six in Louisville, six in Lexington and additional stores in Danville, Bowling Green and Elizabethtown.

Blue Equity LLC, owned by investor Jonathan S. Blue, currently owns and operates multiple Party Mart Stores in Louisville. In a statement, Blue says the purchase of Liquor Barn puts his Blue Rose Spirits in position to be a leading retailer for spirits, beer and wine.

"We will also be able to secure nearly 175 full time jobs for the Commonwealth and build on the $10 million annual payroll base as we continue to grow the business," said Blue.

The headquarters for Liquor Barn will be located in Louisville, which the company says will make it the largest locally owned and operated retail chain of spirits and party goods in Kentucky.

