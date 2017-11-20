Police arrest 2 after woman shot outside Breckenridge Lane Kroger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested two women several days after a third woman was shot in the parking lot of an east end Kroger.

According to Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, it happened at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Kroger on Breckenridge Lane, near Hikes Lane. Mitchell said officers were called to that location on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, police say they found a woman who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the left foot.

At the time, Mitchell said the woman told them that she and an acquaintance got into argument, resulting in the woman being shot.

She was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a arrest reports, police arrested 27-year-old Chrishanah Humble and 22-year-old Danielle Montgomery Friday afternoon.

Police say a witness identified Humble as the shooter.

When Humble and Montgomery were confronted about the incident, Humble allegedly told officers that she was present when the shooting took place, and got into a car with Montgomery, before fleeing the scene. She said the gun was in the car at the time, according to police.

Police say Montgomery identified Humble as the shooter.

The gun has not been found, according to the arrest reports.

Both Humble and Montgomery are charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

