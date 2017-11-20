RAW VIDEO | U of L's Bobby Petrino discusses victory over Syracu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Bobby Petrino discusses victory over Syracuse, upcoming game against UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino spoke Monday about this past weekend's win over Syracuse and looked ahead to Saturday's rivalry game against Kentucky. 

Louisville defeated Syracuse, 56-10. The Cards take on the Cats this Saturday in Lexington at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for noon. 

"Looking forward to our preparation for Kentucky," Petrino said. "They've got a good football team. They're playing good defense. They've got a really good running back that we have to be able to tackle and defend. And their quarterback always does a good job being able to throw it and also make plays with his legs. So it will be a good week of preparation -- a good challenge for us -- but certainly we're looking forward to it."

