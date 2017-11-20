RAW VIDEO | U of L's Bobby Petrino discusses victory over Syracuse, upcoming game against UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino spoke Monday about this past weekend's win over Syracuse and looked ahead to Saturday's rivalry game against Kentucky.

Click on the video player to watch the news conference.

Louisville defeated Syracuse, 56-10. The Cards take on the Cats this Saturday in Lexington at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for noon.

"Looking forward to our preparation for Kentucky," Petrino said. "They've got a good football team. They're playing good defense. They've got a really good running back that we have to be able to tackle and defend. And their quarterback always does a good job being able to throw it and also make plays with his legs. So it will be a good week of preparation -- a good challenge for us -- but certainly we're looking forward to it."

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.