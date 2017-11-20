Donated turkeys provide Thanksgiving for families in need - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Donated turkeys provide Thanksgiving for families in need

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donations are providing a Thanksgiving feast for families in need.

Kentucky Harvest gave more than 200 turkeys and all the trimmings to Louisville's Sanctuary Church on Monday morning. The church will distribute the meals to local families for Thanksgiving.

Kentucky Harvest provides more than 2 million pounds of food for the needy throughout the year, but the effort is especially concentrated this time of year.

Kentucky Harvest chairman, Brent Smith said, "Thanksgiving seems to be a real focal point. I think people realize how important it is for families to enjoy Thanksgiving together and a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

LMPD officers formed a human chain to help Kentucky Harvest unload the Thanksgiving meals.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.