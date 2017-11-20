VIDEO | Matthew McConaughey surprises Lawrenceburg residents with door-to-door turkey delivery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Matthew McConaughey spent some of his weekend delivering turkeys to families in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Video of the event was published on the movie star's Facebook page, as well as on YouTube.

The turkey giveaway was put on distiller Wild Turkey, which is based in Lawrenceburg. McConaughey, a spokesman for the distillery, along with a team of 250 volunteers, delivered 4,500 turkeys in an effort to reach every household in Lawrenceburg.

It was part of an effort to celebrate McConaughey's birthday.

"There were a few fun moments and surprises along the way, including Matthew surprising a bride on her wedding day, and crashing a Saturday afternoon craft club," a news release from New York PR firm Sunshine Sachs states.

McConaughey posted some of the festivities on a Facebook live video, seen here:

Wild Turkey also posted a video of the event, called "Wild Turkey Gives Back," on YouTube. That video is posted above.

