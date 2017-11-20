RAW VIDEO | UofL's Padgett discusses upcoming game against S. Illinois

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville interim men's head basketball coach David Padgett spoke with reporters Monday afternoon.

Padgett talked about the recent victory over Omaha, and Tuesday's upcoming game against Southern Illinois.

Louisville beat Omaha 87-78 last Friday, but Padgett said he was not impressed with his team's second half performance.

The Cards take on Southern Illinois Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.

