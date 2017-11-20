Woman faces charges for alleged hit-and-run crash in the Highlan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman faces charges for alleged hit-and-run crash in the Highlands

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is facing charges after an alleged hit-and-run accident that ended with another woman being dragged behind a car.

According to an arrest report, 37-year-old Crystal Schoonover hit another car at about 3 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Bardstown Road.  

Drivers of the other car flagged down Louisville Metro Police in time for an officer to see a silver sedan with front end damage turn southbound onto Baxter Avenue. 

The victim told police that when she saw Schoonover was trying to flee, she tried to prevent her from leaving and was dragged by her car. The report says the victim was taken to the hospital for arm and hip injuries. 

An hour later, police caught up with Schoonover near Newburg Road and Gardiner Lane. She admitted to being in an accident and that her airbag had deployed. 

Schoonover faces charges of second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.