Woman faces charges for alleged hit-and-run crash in the Highlands

The injuries she allegedly inflicted on her boyfriend during a fight on Sunday.

The injuries she allegedly inflicted on her boyfriend during a fight on Sunday.

He was found Sunday evening by other members of his hunting group.

He was found Sunday evening by other members of his hunting group.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

Police say the gun has not been found.

Police say the gun has not been found.

Cindy Jury always knew her son Griffin had star quality, on and off the court.

Cindy Jury always knew her son Griffin had star quality, on and off the court.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is facing charges after an alleged hit-and-run accident that ended with another woman being dragged behind a car.

According to an arrest report, 37-year-old Crystal Schoonover hit another car at about 3 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Bardstown Road.

Drivers of the other car flagged down Louisville Metro Police in time for an officer to see a silver sedan with front end damage turn southbound onto Baxter Avenue.

The victim told police that when she saw Schoonover was trying to flee, she tried to prevent her from leaving and was dragged by her car. The report says the victim was taken to the hospital for arm and hip injuries.

An hour later, police caught up with Schoonover near Newburg Road and Gardiner Lane. She admitted to being in an accident and that her airbag had deployed.

Schoonover faces charges of second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.