Officials release name of woman killed in crash near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a crash that happened early Sunday morning near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

The victim was 24-year-old Lydia Logsdon, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.

Officials cannot confirm Logsdon's exact cause of death until an autopsy is completed.

Police have arrested 45-year-old Shawn Murphy in connection with the crash. He is charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, wanton endangerment and assault.

He was in court on Monday.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.