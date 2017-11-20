Officials release name of woman killed in crash near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

Shawn Murphy in arraignment court on 11-20-17.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a crash that happened early Sunday morning near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

The victim was 24-year-old Lydia Logsdon, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.

Officials cannot confirm Logsdon's exact cause of death until an autopsy is completed.

Police have arrested 45-year-old Shawn Murphy in connection with the crash. He is charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, wanton endangerment and assault.

He was in court on Monday.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.