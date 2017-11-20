U of L announces Scott Teeter as new head coach for women's lacrosse team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville moves quickly to name a new head coach for the women's lacrosse team.

Scott Teeter will be introduced Tuesday as the new coach. He comes to Louisville after leading Canisius 16 years. He led them to six conference titles and six trips to the NCAA tournament in the last 7 years.

In a release, Teeter said he's excited about the move, "Louisville is such a unique place, with a world-class university, an exciting women's lacrosse history and unbelievable support and facilities."

Teeter takes over after the departure of coach Kellie Young, who has led the Cards since 2008. But her tenure was marred by complaints over mistreatment from players and former players. Young was dismissed on November 6 with a short statement by interim athletic director Vince Tyra.

U of L says Teeter helped improved the Canisius record over the past 16 years, and for the past three years, he was named the MAAC coach of the year. He is the most winning coach in MAAC history.

Teeter has a master's degree in physical education with a concentration in sport psychology and coaching from Canisius in 2004. Teeter and his wife, Jennifer, have one daughter, Olivia.

