Registered sex offender arrested after Hardin County man shot at his own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A registered sex offender has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Hardin County man at his own home.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred Sunday just after 6 a.m. Police say a man in Eastview, Kentucky, called police to say he had just been shot during an attack.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot in the left arm and had suffered several large scrapes to his head and face.

According to the arrest report, the man told police that "Edgar" (later determined to be 31-year-old Edgar Bravo-Rodriguez) and two other men -- each armed with handguns -- kicked in the door of his home and held him at gunpoint, demanding to know where Bravo-Rodriguez's fiancee was.

When they couldn't find her, they started to leave, but the victim said a fight took place on the front porch and all three of the men began to beat him with their handguns.

At some point during this fight, the victim says, he was shot.

"On the front porch area was a large amount of fresh blood," Kentucky State Police wrote in the arrest report.

The victim allegedly told troopers that the men had escaped in a white Kia passenger car that belonged to Bravo-Rodriguez's sister, Soliel Marie Santiago-Bravo.

The victim was initially transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital, but was eventually transferred to University Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Meanwhile, police say they visited Santiago-Bravo at her apartment. They say they found a white Kia passenger car outside the apartment.

Inside, they say they found both Santiago-Bravo and Bravo-Rodriguez.

Bravo allegedly told officers that her brother had been staying in an upstairs bedroom, but Bravo-Rodriguez is a registered sex offender and is barred from being there, according to police. (According to the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, Bravo-Rodriguez has previously been convicted of third-degree rape and third-degree sexual abuse involving a 15-year-old victim.)

Police say they did a quick check of the home and found a large amount of cash in plain view in Bravo-Rodriguez's room, but when they looked again it was gone. Police say when they questioned Santiago-Bravo about it, she initially "lied" about taking the money, but later admitted that she had it in her pocket.

She was eventually arrested and charged with harboring a non-compliant sex offender, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.

According to the arrest report, officers also found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun with ammunition under Bravo-Rodriguez's bed.

Bravo-Rodriguez was then taken to a Kentucky State Police Post for questioning. According to the arrest report, he admitted to going to the victim's home with two men he identified as "Mitch" and "Black" to confront him about having a party with his fiancee. Once there, he said he and the others attacked the man -- but he claimed he had no knowledge of any shooting.

Police say they found a bullet lodged in the front door of the victim's home.

Bravo-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree burglary, failure to comply with the sex offender registry and being a persistent felony offender.

He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

