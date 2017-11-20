City leaders announce security plans for this year's 'Juice Bowl' after 7 shot last year

Violence marred last year's Thanksgiving Day "Juice Bowl" at Shawnee Park, but city leaders have a plan in place to prevent that from happening again.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual Thanksgiving event turned into a crime scene last year when gunfire erupted in Shawnee Park, but Louisville community leaders are working to keep it from happening again.

The annual "Juice Bowl" football games at the park had to be canceled in 2016, and coaches scrambled to get players to a safe place as police evacuated the park after seven people were shot. Two of those victims died.

LMPD said 26-year-old Michael Carter shot and killed 32-year-old William McKee. Someone else then shot and killed Carter. Police said the shooting was not connected to the annual football tournament but to a nearby dispute.

On Monday, community leaders assured the public that extra security will be in place for this year's Juice Bowl.

Because of ongoing construction at Shawnee Park, police will be focusing on the flow of traffic. The entire right side of the park will be inaccessible. And drag racing will not be allowed in the parking lot near the back of the park this year.

Police said violence has never been a problem at the Juice Bowl until last year but said there will be a "visible police presence" at this year's event. Officials declined to say how many extra officers will be added.

Organizers of the event and leaders at King Solomon Baptist Church are encouraging everyone to come support the Juice Bowl games and to do their part in keeping the peace. There are also a couple events planned ahead of the games to honor the victims.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a dinner hosted at King Solomon Baptist Church. Church leaders said they feel the community's pain and want to show support. There will be a meal and time for prayer and encouragement.

Then on Thanksgiving Day ahead of the games starting, there will be a balloon release at 11 a.m. Dequante Hobbs Jr.'s mother was asked to release seven balloons in honor of the seven people affected by last year's shooting. She said she feels those families' pain and wants to share her support as they heal.

