Police: Postal worker assaults boy who tried to stop theft - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police: Postal worker assaults boy who tried to stop theft

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say a postal worker in Kentucky assaulted a boy who was trying to stop a package theft.

Lt. Paul Boyles with Lexington police told the Lexington Herald-Leader that a child picked up a package a postal worker had dropped off Sunday afternoon and a second child told him to stop.

Boyles said the postal worker saw the confrontation, and chased down and attempted to detain the child who was trying to stop the theft. Boyles said the worker said the boy was guilty by association.

It's unclear how the child was assaulted, but he received minor injuries. A report for fourth-degree assault was taken, but no arrests were made. The boy's mother can decide to press charges.

The postal worker wasn't named. It's unclear how old the boy was.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

