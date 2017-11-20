KSP questioning person of interest in LaRue County fatal hit-and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP questioning person of interest in LaRue County fatal hit-and-run

LARUE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who hit and killed a 28-year-old woman in LaRue County on Saturday took off running, Kentucky State Police said.

Stephanie Jensen, who friends know as Stephanie Evans, was driving a Nissan Altima down Campbellsville Road around 10 p.m. Saturday.

“They drive like it's a racetrack (down the road),” said Lovie Skaggs, who lives near the crash site. “I was afraid someone would get killed there eventually."

The sound of the two cars colliding head on made Skaggs drop the dinner she was eating and run to the window.

“I was just eating, and then I heard this boom,” she said. “When I looked out, there were cops and ambulances and everything."

Jensen was near the intersection at Borders Curve Loop when a Chevy equinox swerved into her lane.

“It sounded like a cannon went off,” Skaggs said.

Jensen was immediately killed, and the other driver got out of his car and ran away.

“[On Sunday morning], we were able to interview a suspect in this accident that we feel could have been the driver of the vehicle,” KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory said. “[He has] been lodged in the LaRue County jail on other charges ... previous charges.”

According to police, those charges are also traffic-related, but they have not been able to charge the man yet for this crash. Anyone with more information is asked to call KSP Post 4 at 270-766-5078.

Close friends said Jensen was a mother of two young boys: a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old. They said she lived for the kids and was the kind of friend who would give you the shirt off her back.

A memorial fund has been set up at the Lincoln National Bank in Hodgenville to help with funeral expenses.

