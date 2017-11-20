Metro Council accepting applications for Dan Johnson's vacated s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council accepting applications for Dan Johnson's vacated seat

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now that Dan Johnson has been kicked off of Metro Council, the next step is finding his replacement.

If you're interested, you have until next Tuesday to submit your resume to Metro Council. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old and need to have lived in Louisville's 21st District, which includes the Beechmont and Iroquois neighborhoods in south Louisville, for at least a year.

Council must choose a replacement by Dec. 18.

To mail your application, send it to:

Metro Council Clerk
First Floor, Room 101
601 West Jefferson Street
Louisville, Kentucky 40202

To email your application, send it to stephen.ott@louisvilleky.gov.

Related Stories:

3-person Metro Council panel removes Dan Johnson from office

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.