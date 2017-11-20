Urban League fielding community input about proposed $30 million - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Urban League fielding community input about proposed $30 million indoor sports complex



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The Louisville Urban League is taking the lead on the proposed $30 million sports complex in west Louisville and will soon host meetings to answer questions and concerns from the public.

In September, the city announced the multi-purpose indoor track and field sports complex, which city officials said will allow Louisville to compete on a regional, state and national level.

Leadership at the Urban League believes the facility will generate revenue from organizations such as the NCAA and the Indianapolis-based USA Track & Field organization. Judge Sadiqa Reynolds, President of the Urban League, said she believes tens of thousands of people will be moving into and around the community as a result of this investment.

But Reynolds has also been very quick to stress that this is not an “Urban League project," and that's why the Urban League wants to hear as many voices as possible. Monday was the first chance for residents to ask questions and share input.

"It is very exciting, because I see opportunity for me to grow with that and be a part of that," said Paulisa Lewis, who lives in the Russell neighborhood. "It is awesome that we can go and have our input."

Bill Jones, who owns Dad's Muffler Shop near the site, said he has some doubts.

"Would that be five days a week, seven days a week or once every two months?" Jones aid of activity at the complex. "Until they start bulldozing that stuff down, I am going to continue to see it as a vacant lot."

Jones said he has been around long enough to hold his excitement.

"I've seen too many things happen over there that never did," he said.

Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said anyone with questions, concerns or input should try to attend one of the Urban League meetings.

"We're looking for community input," she said. "There'll be representatives from the project and the Louisville Urban League answering questions."

Jones admittedly doesn't have that same confidence, but said he'll be happy if and when it does happen.

"Sure, the west end needs it," he said..

The Urban League will host the next meeting sometime after the holiday season.

