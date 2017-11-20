Longtime Louisville journalist and author Byron Crawford given ' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Longtime Louisville journalist and author Byron Crawford given 'Distinguished Rural Kentuckian Award'

Byron Crawford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A legendary Louisville journalist was honored Monday night for sharing the stories of Kentuckians for more than 40 years. 

Byron Crawford, a newspaper columnist, author, TV and radio host, was given the "Distinguished Rural Kentuckian Award" by the Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives.

Crawford's career includes 30 years of writing the "Kentucky Column" for the Courier Journal, hosting the series "Sideroads" on KET and writing the back page column for Kentucky Living Magazine. 

"The most satisfying thing to me, actually, is to have written so many stories about so many people and to have been trusted with those stories over the years," Crawford said. "hat's what led up to all this people sharing their great stories with me to write."

Past winner of the award include Jesse Stuart, Cawood Ledford and Wendell Berry.

Great storytelling runs in the family. Byron Crawford is the father of WDRB's own sports columnist, Eric Crawford.

