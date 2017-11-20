St. Agnes fourth-grader with Down syndrome electrifies crowd wit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. Agnes fourth-grader with Down syndrome electrifies crowd with viral jump shot

Posted: Updated:
Griffin and Cindy Jury Griffin and Cindy Jury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cindy Jury always knew her son Griffin had star quality, on and off the court.

"He's funny," Jury said. "He gets the joke in the room. He's very witty. But he'll make you laugh in a heartbeat."

Griffin, 10, also has Down syndrome.

"All you want for your children is to be included," Jury said. "All you want for your children is to be a part of something."

And on Saturday, Griffin got his chance, not only as a member of the St. Agnes fourth-grade basketball team, but he stole the show during the school's preseason game against St. Francis of Assisi.

During the last two minutes of the game, Griffin's dad, who also just happens to be his coach, put him in. After a few near-misses, Griffin scored, and the gym went crazy.

"The gym was electrified. It was very, very, very exciting," Jury said. "I was crying. I was totally crying ... My dad was in the stands, crying."

 Everyone cheered, including the St. Francis players.

"They kept clapping for him, and they kept encouraging him and wanting him to get closer," Jury said.

For Griffin, it was a few moments of fame that will last a lifetime.

"He never gave up," Jury said. "His pure joy of how proud he was of himself ... It was pretty special."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.