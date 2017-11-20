St. Agnes fourth-grader with Down syndrome electrifies crowd with viral jump shot

The injuries she allegedly inflicted on her boyfriend during a fight on Sunday.

He was found Sunday evening by other members of his hunting group.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

Police say the gun has not been found.

Cindy Jury always knew her son Griffin had star quality, on and off the court.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cindy Jury always knew her son Griffin had star quality, on and off the court.

"He's funny," Jury said. "He gets the joke in the room. He's very witty. But he'll make you laugh in a heartbeat."

Griffin, 10, also has Down syndrome.

"All you want for your children is to be included," Jury said. "All you want for your children is to be a part of something."

And on Saturday, Griffin got his chance, not only as a member of the St. Agnes fourth-grade basketball team, but he stole the show during the school's preseason game against St. Francis of Assisi.

During the last two minutes of the game, Griffin's dad, who also just happens to be his coach, put him in. After a few near-misses, Griffin scored, and the gym went crazy.

"The gym was electrified. It was very, very, very exciting," Jury said. "I was crying. I was totally crying ... My dad was in the stands, crying."

Everyone cheered, including the St. Francis players.

"They kept clapping for him, and they kept encouraging him and wanting him to get closer," Jury said.

For Griffin, it was a few moments of fame that will last a lifetime.

"He never gave up," Jury said. "His pure joy of how proud he was of himself ... It was pretty special."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.