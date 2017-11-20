Webster, Kentucky, residents lose their 'livelihood' after EF1 tornado destroys 30 acres of tobacco crop

The injuries she allegedly inflicted on her boyfriend during a fight on Sunday.

He was found Sunday evening by other members of his hunting group.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

Police say the gun has not been found.

Cindy Jury always knew her son Griffin had star quality, on and off the court.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

WEBSTER, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in Meade County, Kentucky, are picking up the pieces after an EF1 tornado hit the area late Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service estimates winds gusted to 100 mph, and Brenda and Roger Stull’s farm took the brunt of it.

“We were just in shock, I guess, because we couldn’t believe what we saw,” Brenda Stull said. “This is our livelihood, you know? It’s very disheartening.”

Brenda was at their son's house when she received a call from Roger, who was in a panic, telling her "the barn's gone." Brenda then rushed home during the storm and saw what was left of the farm's remaining structures.

Several buildings on the 200-acre farm located near Kentucky Highway 261 were severely damaged with chunks of roofs blown off. A large barn filled with 30 acres worth of tobacco was destroyed, a year’s worth of work gone in a matter of seconds.

Just a few yards away, several migrant workers were inside a barn as the roof began to break.

“Things started coming through the ceiling, so they ran to our basement," Brenda Stull said. "So we’re just so glad everybody is OK."

A half-mile away on Fackler Road, a mobile home was destroyed. The owner was inside and able to get out but did suffer fractured ribs. He has been at the property several times since Saturday night to salvage what he can and look for his cat that is still missing.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was about 50 yards wide and the path was about 1.8 miles long. It’s believed to have been on the ground for less than a minute.

Several fences and outbuildings were severely damaged in the storm as well, including part of a roof removed from a home on Guston Road.

As clean up continues on the Stull’s property, neighbors have been stopping by to help. On Monday afternoon, skid loaders could be seen removing debris and broken chunks of wood from the barn as the drying tobacco sat in one massive pile.

The Stulls said they hope to have much of the damage repaired, at least temporarily, by spring.

