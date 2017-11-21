Parent accused of assaulting JCPS bus driver in front of students

Takeyla Neal appeared in court on Nov. 21, 2017, one day after she allegedly assaulted a school bus driver.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

According to an arrest warrant, 27-year-old Takeyla Neal pulled the driver from bus #1511 and hit her several times with a closed fist. Police say the bus was parked in front of Blake Elementary in Okolona at the time and kindergarten and elementary students were in the process of getting off the bus.

Police say several students saw the attack, which was also caught on surveillance video and witnessed by a JCPS employee.

Sharon Blincoe says she witnessed the attack while walking her grandson to school.

"She yanked the bus driver off the bus," Blincoe said. "It was crazy, it was unnecessary."

According to the arrest report, Neal was "cursing and screaming" about picking up her children on her route. She is known to the school, police say, because two of her children are students there.

The driver was taken to Jewish Hospital South for treatment. Police say she lost consciousness.

"She's sore, bruised up, on medication, disappointed that this took place," John Stovall said. He's the President of the Teamsters Local 783 union that represents the bus drivers. "She's upset that the kids witnessed it," he said.

In a statement, JCPS spokesperson Alison Martin says school officials are thankful the driver's injuries weren't worse:

"We are glad an arrest has been made in this case and that our employee is recovering. When this happened yesterday, our JCPS family pulled together. The principal and transportation director stayed with the driver at the hospital all day to ensure everything was going to be OK. JCPS is taking this matter seriously and is working tirelessly to provide a safe environment for all employees and students."

JCPS Director of Transportation Randy Frantz is standing by the driver. He says the district is investigating why this happened.

"It was very disturbing and we will not tolerate this type of our behavior with our employees," Frantz said.

Frantz says the incident was over a bus stop dispute. The union says Neal asked the driver to change where she picks up her children, something the driver does not have the authority to do.

"She was simply saying 'I'm not allowed to do that' and 'you'll have to call transportation'," Stovall said. "The mother took offense and it was a horrible act for children to have to see."

Neal was arrested and charged with assaulting a school employee, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and menacing. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash. She was released from jail Monday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December 1.

Going forward, some parents are hesitant to put their kids back on bus #1511. Elizabeth Walker's nephew was on the bus Monday and saw everything.

"His safety is my first concern," Walker said. "If you're going to come at the bus driver that irate and angry, what else are you going to do? What else are you capable of?"

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.