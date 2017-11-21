KSP: Warren County man accused of trying to contact juveniles on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP: Warren County man accused of trying to contact juveniles online for sex

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Petty (Image Source: Warren County Regional Jail) Christopher Petty (Image Source: Warren County Regional Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Warren County man is under arrest after authorities say he tried to contact juveniles online for sex.

According to a news release, 32-year-old Christopher Petty was arrested Monday by officials with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

Authorities say Petty was arrested after an investigation by officials with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Police say an investigation was started after it was found that Petty had allegedly been communicating with juveniles online.

Police conducted a search at a home in Bowling Green. Equipment used in the alleged crime was taken to KSP's forensic lab to be examined.

Petty faces one charge of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace officer regarding sex offense. It's a felony that can result in a possible prison sentence of one to five years.

He is being held at the Warren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

