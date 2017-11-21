Truck carrying elephants from French Lick, Indiana, catches fire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Truck carrying elephants from French Lick, Indiana, catches fire in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
Photo credit: Dedrick Hicks Photo credit: Dedrick Hicks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

Police say a semi truck carrying the three African elephants caught fire on I-24 in Chattanooga around 2 a.m. Monday.

The owners of the elephants were able to get them out safely, and the animals waited on the side of the interstate until another truck got there.

The elephants were from Wilstem Ranch in French Lick, Indiana. They're part of an experience where guests can bathe them. They were on their way to Bradenton, Florida, for the winter, when the truck caught fire.

Police say neither the driver nor the animals were hurt.

"The girls are back at the farm in Florida, all safe and sound," said Jerry Fuhs, owner of Wilstem Ranch.

Fuhs says the elephants will stay in Florida until March 1, when they will return to the farm in French Lick, Indiana.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.