Holiday World to invest millions in new attractions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World has announced millions of dollars worth of new attractions for next year.

The park is adding an elephant-themed water play area for younger children. It will include eight slides and a junior wave pool.

A huge themed maze will be added for Happy Halloween weekends.

There are also plans to add an electric car charging station.

Other improvements will include a stunt show, strolling brass band and musical magic show.

Track improvements will be made to The Voyage roller coaster.

Mini cabanas will be added at the park's Splashin' Safari.

Holiday World's investment for improvements total $3.5 million.

