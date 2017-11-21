Developer unveils plan to turn Colonial Gardens into restaurants - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Developer unveils plan to turn Colonial Gardens into restaurants, beer garden

Courtesy: Louisville's Past Facebook group Courtesy: Louisville's Past Facebook group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are underway to bring the historic Colonial Gardens back to its former glory. 

Developers broke ground on Tuesday on a $5 million renovation that will turn the property in south Louisville into four restaurants with a common beer garden. 

Underhill Associates brought the property from the city of Louisville in 2014 for $1 with the promise to restore the building, which sits on New Cut Road across from Iroquois Park. 

In a release, Jeff Underhill says he's honored to create a venue that honors its past and celebrates the present. "We are pleased to partner with the city on the gateway to Iroquois Park where people can meet, eat, have a drink, and play," he said.

The project will renovate the 7,000-square-foot Colonial Gardens building and add three new, one-story buildings that will share a common patio and garden area.

The property across from Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden back in 1902. It stayed open under new ownership and different purposes until 2003. But since then, it’s been vacant and crumbling.

South Louisville residents were able to get the iconic white building declared a local landmark in 2008. The city bought the run-down property in 2013. And the new project has been four years in the making. 

Construction will begin early in 2018 with plans to open by the spring of 2019. Underhill promises to decorate the finished venue with memorabilia celebrating the history of south Louisville. 

