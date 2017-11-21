Eastern Cemetery volunteers raising money to replace stolen equi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Eastern Cemetery volunteers raising money to replace stolen equipment

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves have crippled a local non-profit that cares for Eastern Cemetery. 

At least $20,000 worth of landscaping equipment was taken last week from a shed at the cemetery located on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands. Commercial mowers, trimmers, a generator, four-wheeler, trailer, chainsaws and more were taken.

The property has been abandoned for 25 years, so volunteers with the non-profit organization "Friends of Eastern Cemetery" use the tools to keep the cemetery well-kept.

The group set up a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 for new gear.  They've raised about $3,600.  If you'd like to help, here's a link to the page.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.