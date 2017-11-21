Developer withdraws plan to build Dollar General in Floyds Knobs

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A developer is withdrawing plans to build a Dollar General in Floyds Knobs.

There has been a lot of opposition to the plan by neighbors. Some wanted to save the 150-year-old house on the property on Paoli Pike, but the county said the developer withdrew the application before Monday night's Floyd County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

"This is an area that is prone to regular flooding and should not be developed at all," said Greg Sekula, Southern Regional Director of Indiana Landmarks.

Located on a flood plain, the developer also wanted to donate much of the land to the county as a park. But neighbors and others didn't want the store there.

The 150-year-old house isn't on the National Register of Historic Places, but it is eligible.

Charlotte Parsons Poff and her two brothers own the house and are trying to sell it, but they said no other businesses have come forward except Dollar General.

"At the 11th hour yesterday, they withdrew the request," Sekula said. "We believe because of community opposition to the development.

"The Parsons house is one of 17 outstanding rated historic properties in Floyd County outside the city of New Albany."

Sekula, along with neighbors, learned the Floyd County Planning and Zoning meeting on the Parsons property was canceled. The developer issued a letter withdrawing the application. The letter mentions a subdivision, but the county planner said that is referring to dividing the land for a store and park, not a residential subdivision with homes.

Poff said the developer thinks the county is making it financially impossible to build there. The county planner says his report issued concerns about building on a flood plain and that the building would need to meet certain standards.

The future of the property is still unknown.

"This is a wake-up call to the community that historic properties are at risk," Sekula said.

Some in the community are hoping the land will become a bed and breakfast or more green space.

"Perhaps be some sort of organic market that would grow food, have a farmer's market in the area, maybe the house could be the location of a farmer's market as well as a small restaurant," Sekula said.

Poff said she's still waiting on the developer to tell her if he still wants the property. She said she may not hear anything until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Related Stories:

Plan for Dollar General to build on site of historic southern Indiana home faces opposition

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.