A holiday tradition continues underground with Lights Under Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - This time of year, the Louisville Mega Cavern transforms into an underground holiday wonderland.

The 'Lights Under Louisville' light show has been entertaining guests for almost a decade. A path about 100 feet below the surface leads you on a 30 minute car ride through part of the Louisville Mega Caverns 17 miles of passageways. The festive display features more than 850 lit characters with more than 3,000,000 points of light set to music. It's the world's only underground light show. The holiday adventure has become a family tradition for thousands of people.

Lights Under Louisville

$27 per standard vehicle

Through December 31st

Mondays through Fridays, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Avenue

