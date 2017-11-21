GIRL SCOUTS TO PARENTS: Your daughter owes no one a hug during t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GIRL SCOUTS TO PARENTS: Your daughter owes no one a hug during the holidays

Posted: Updated:
Image courtesy: Girl Scouts of the United States of America Image courtesy: Girl Scouts of the United States of America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thinking about making your reluctant daughter hug her Uncle George this Christmas? Don't.

At least that's what one organization is saying.

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America has issued a public service announcement advising parents not to press their daughters to initiate signs of physical affection they don't feel comfortable with. The organization warns that the practice may give young girls, "the wrong idea about consent and physical affection."

"Think of it this way," the public service statement reads. "Telling your child that she owes someone a hug either just because she hasn't seen this person in a while or because they gave her a gift can set the stage for her questioning whether she 'owes' another person any type of physical affection when they've bought her dinner or done something else seemingly nice for her later in life."

The statement does not criticize all forms of physical affection.

"Of course, many children may naturally want to hug and kiss family members, friends and neighbors, and that's lovely -- but if your daughter is reticent, don't force her," it reads. "Of course, this doesn't give her license to be rude! There are many other ways to show appreciation, thankfulness and love that don't require physical contact. Saying how much she's missed someone or thank you with a smile, a high-five, or even an air kiss are all ways she can express herself, and it's important that she knows she gets to choose which feels most comfortable to her."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

