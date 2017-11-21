Louisville airport braces for holiday travelers with security and preparation

The historic property across from Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden back in 1902.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

CRAWFORD | For the first time this season, Louisville looked like Louisville in 84-42 rout of SIU

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanksgiving is traditionally the time to travel.

AAA of Kentucky says 51 million people will hit the roads or skies for the long holiday weekend. In fact, this will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel in 12 years.

Between Wednesday and Sunday, 4 million Americans will pass through area airports like Louisville International. Locally, that means about 96,000 flyers passing through town.

So many people are flying because airfare is the cheapest its been in four years. And that means it's important to prepare.

AAA East Central spokesman Jim Garrity says flyers need to get to the airport at least two hours early. "If you are flying internationally, if you expect any inclement weather, or if you expect delays-- not just from the airport you are leaving from but the one you are going to -- call your airline," he said.

TSA Regional regional spokesman Mark Howell says it's a good idea to check your bags before you leave for the airport. He says that will help prevent delays at the security checkpoint.

Howell says at Thanksgiving they see a lot of food come through security. "Around the holiday, we see a lot of carving knives -- electric or non-electric. We'll see turkeys come the checkpoint, which is perfectly fine, along with your array of different kinds of Thanksgiving foods, he said.

Gravy, cranberry sauce and any liquid needs to be packed in your checked luggage. And Howell says corkscrews and knives are okay, too, if they are not in your carryon luggage.

And if you are traveling with gifts, make sure you do not wrap the gifts before you come ot the airport, so it doesn't have to be unwrapped at security.

Another option is to use a gift bag.

