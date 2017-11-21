UPDATE: Charlie Rose fired by both CBS News and PBS following se - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Charlie Rose fired by both CBS News and PBS following sexual misconduct allegations

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) -- Both CBS News and PBS fired Charlie Rose on Tuesday, the day after sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced.

Charlie Rose's co-hosts on "CBS This Morning" sharply condemned their then-suspended colleague Tuesday morning after the airing of sexual misconduct allegations that included groping female staffers and walking around naked in front of them, saying that it's a time of reckoning in society.

"This has to end," said Norah O'Donnell.

The morning show - normally hosted by Rose, O'Donnell and Gayle King - was down to the two women and the accusations against their colleague was their lead story. CBS initially suspended Rose following Monday's Washington Post story about him and PBS also halted distribution of his nightly interview show.

King said she considered Rose a friend and held him in high regard, but was struggling because "what do you say when someone that you deeply care about has done something so horrible?

"How do you wrap your brain around that?" she said. "I'm really grappling with that. That said, Charlie does not get a pass here. He doesn't get a pass from anyone in this room."

Rose has co-hosted the morning show since 2012, and it has gained in the ratings against its better known ABC and NBC rivals with a newsier approach. Rose's PBS program, where he interviews newsmakers in the media, politics and entertainment, has been airing since 1991.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

