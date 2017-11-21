Ballard High School student who died from cancer honored at Mayo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ballard High School student who died from cancer honored at Mayor's Thanksgiving breakfast

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Ballard High School student who touched the lives of many was honored Tuesday morning.

Amzie Smith died of cancer earlier this year.

During the Mayor's Thanksgiving Breakfast, the YMCA spoke about the life, faith and inspiration of the 17-year-old. Smith was honored with the "Spirit of Louisville" Award during the ceremony.

Amzie had challenged people to find their own calling to serve others.

"So many in this community fell in love with my beautiful daughter. So many reached out and shared encouragement, support and love. And it truly did help her in her journey. It energized her and it gave her the spirit to keep fighting and keep living the life she wanted to live," said Kathy Douglas, Smith's mother.

Smith's family accepted the award on her behalf.

She was diagnosed with stage four adult liver cancer in November 2015.



