Columbus, Indiana man in critical condition after he's pulled from Flatrock River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say a Columbus, Indiana man is in critical condition after he was pulled from the Flatrock River on Sunday.

Officials say the man went over a low head dam in the Vandalia/Geneva area in Shelby County, Indiana. He was pulled from the river by the Shelby County Swift Water Rescue Team, according to officials.

According to authorities, the man's girlfriend contacted the conservation officer dispatch after he had gone out on the river on Saturday afternoon. Officials say he planned to float to Noblitt Park in Columbus. Authorities say she stated her boyfriend was not familiar with the river, and was unaware there were low head dams along the route he was planning to travel.

Authorities say he's currently in critical condition at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

