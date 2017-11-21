Louisville Water Company approves rate hike, and a long list of major projects

The historic property across from Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden back in 1902.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

CRAWFORD | For the first time this season, Louisville looked like Louisville in 84-42 rout of SIU

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company approved rate hike along and a multi-million dollar list of capitol projects for 2018.

In a release, Louisville Water says the average customer using 5,000 gallons of water will pay 86 cents more a month starting January 1, which brings the average bill to $25.46. A million people depend on Louisville Water for an estimated 33.7 billion gallons of water each year.

The Louisville Water Company also says its capital budget for 2018 approved on Tuesday includes a plan to spend $10.9 million to replace lead service lines with copper. The company wants to minimize the chance that lead will enter the water supply, after water leaves the treatment plant. About 4,600 lead lines remain, but all should be replaced by 2020.

The 2018 budget also includes $33 million to continue doing robotic inspections on some of the 4,200 miles of pipes beneath Louisville, which in come cases date back 150 years. Inspections will focus on water mains larger than 20-inches in diameter. Maintaining pipes in the ground, the company says, reduces water main breaks and helps water quality.

Work will continue on the Eastern Parkway corridor to replace one of Louisville Water's oldest water mains. By slip-lining a new pipe inside the original 1930 pipe, crews avoid digging up the major thoroughfare.



And Louisville Water is working to install a large water main along Interstate 64 that will deliver drinking water to Shelbyville in 2019. That infrastructure is aimed at supporting regional revenue.

