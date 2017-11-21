Judge approves new living arrangements for man awaiting second t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge approves new living arrangements for man awaiting second trial on arson charges

Posted: Updated:
A judge has allowed U.B. Thomas to be released from the Healing Place in Louisville while he awaits a second trial on arson charges. A judge has allowed U.B. Thomas to be released from the Healing Place in Louisville while he awaits a second trial on arson charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has allowed a man whose arson conviction was thrown out because investigators gave him a beer to move to a sober living facility.

On Tuesday a judge released U.B. Thomas from the Healing Place. The court had previously ordered him to finish the program at the addiction recovery center while he awaits a new trial.

Thomas says the move will allow him to accept job offers.

In March, a judge vacated Thomas' conviction and 20-year-prison sentence because investigators gave him a beer.

Thomas says, because of alcohol, he falsely confessed in his 2009 arson case. A judge agreed.

In June of this year, Thomas said he plans to file a civil lawsuit in the case. 

"U.B. Thomas deserves to be compensated for the eight years of life he lost, and it's my job to get that for him." Attorney Aaron Bentley said. "No amount of compensation can ever be adequate for losing that much time of your life, so what we'll do is ask the people of Jefferson County to tell us what's adequate."

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.