Southern Indiana woman arrested after police allegedly find meth, guns inside her home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a southern Indiana woman has been arrested on drug-related charges.

According to a news release, 31-year-old Crystal Bryant was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Police say state troopers went to Bryant's home on Springhouse Lane near Salem in an attempt to find her.

Authorities say Bryant had active arrest warrants in Clark and Washington Counties for drug-related charges and resisting law enforcement.

Investigators say when officers made contact with Bryant, they found a controlled substance and requested a search warrant from Washington County officials.

According to police, troopers found about five grams of crystal meth, five guns and other paraphernalia inside the home.

Bryant faces new charges including maintaining a common nuisance, meth possession and possession of paraphernalia.

She is being held at the Washington County Jail.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

