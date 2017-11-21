Former U of L football player shares story of addiction to help - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former U of L football player shares story of addiction to help others

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former star football player warns high school students about the danger that ended his football career and landed him in jail.

Former U of L player Zeke Pike was one of the top high school quarterback recruits in the country before he lost his way to alcohol and drug addiction.

He shared his story at Southern and Waggener High Schools on Tuesday.

He was dismissed from Auburn, Louisville and Murray State and arrested several times.

Pike says he was molested as a child and started smoking marijuana at age 13 to block the memory. He moved on to alcohol and cocaine and shared some of the darkest moments of his life.

"We went out and I had a couple of beers and smoked couple of blunts and woke up in an isolation jail cell, arrested for public intoxication and got out and I'm driving back to my dorm, and remember thinking I hope nobody finds out about this. Otherwise they'll know Zeke's demons, that he's not the all-American quarterback," Pike said.

Pike says his faith helped him turn his life around.

He says his new mission is to keep others from making the same mistakes.

