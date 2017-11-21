Many big box stores have Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving, whi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Many big box stores have Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving, while others will be closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Black Friday savings are rolling out before Black Friday, and some big box stores are having big sales as early as Thanksgiving.

“It's crazy,” shopper Michael Crawford said.  “Everyone’s rushing, and I just don't get it. Like one time, I got pushed down.”

Stores are gearing up for the biggest in-store shopping day of the year, and at some stores, the chaos stretches across two days.

“Now, we have to eat earlier and then cut some of the family out, because I have to go to two different sides of the family,” shopper Courtney Thompson said. “It got to where we don't have a Thanksgiving, hardly.”

“We call it organized chaos,” Walmart store manager Rob Cahill said. “We will be open all day on Thanksgiving. We will start at 6 o'clock like it did last year.”

Here's a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving with Black Friday doorbuster deals:

  • Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
  • Best Buy: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to midnight
  • Boscov’s: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
  • Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • JCPenney: 2-10 p.m.
  • Kohl’s: 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT on Black Friday
  • Kmart: 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Black Friday; Some stores to close at 12 a.m. or 2 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday
  • Macy’s: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Black Friday or 5-10 p.m. on Black Friday or 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday. Doorbusters until Friday at 1 p.m.
  • Meijer: 6 a.m.
  • Michaels: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.
  • Sears: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Target: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Toys R Us: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday
  • ULTA: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Black Friday
  • Walmart: 6 p.m.

“The customers demand for us to be open,” Cahill said. “They have stuff they want to come and get, so we will be here to service their needs.”

But other stores say they won't give in.

“Plans for thanksgiving here are to be closed,” Home Depot store manager, Joe Autry said.

Here’s a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:

  • Burlington Coat Factory
  • Costco
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dillard’s
  • Dressbarn
  • DSW
  • Ethan Allen
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Joann Fabric and Craft Stores
  • Jos. A. Bank
  • La-Z-Boy
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax
  • Party City
  • Patagonia
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sprint
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart
  • The Container Store
  • The Original Mattress Factory
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply
  • Von Maur

“We're a company that prides itself on our core values,” Autry said.  “We ask our associates to make decisions by our core values, and therefore we feel like it's important to live by those, as well. So our associates will be home with their families.”

T.J. Maxx agrees. This is a statement a spokesperson sent to WDRB:

“Similar to years past, T.J.Maxx stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and are scheduled to open on Friday morning, November 24. We consider ourselves an associate-friendly company and we are pleased to give associates the time to enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends. On Friday, November 24, and Saturday, November 25 most of our T.J.Maxx stores are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.”

