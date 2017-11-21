City crews decorate behind the scenes for Holiday in the City - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City crews decorate behind the scenes for Holiday in the City

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The planning for the 37th annual Light Up Louisville that kicks off Louisville's Holiday in the City began long before the big tradition. WDRB followed city workers as they made sure the decorations are just right.

Crews have spent weeks setting up in Jefferson Square Park in the middle of downtown's hustle and bustle.

"We still have the corner tree over here to do, we have the big tree over there," said David Hayes, Supervisor with the Electrical Maintenance Department.

"Then, we need to add some more lights to this one over here. We have the candy canes on the poles to do and I want to get those little star bursts, put them on the big tree tomorrow. Hopefully, another good day tomorrow, we'll be in pretty good shape."

Unlike worrying about the Yuletide in your yard for relatives and neighbors, thousands of eyes will see this light display.

"It's gotten down to the point, now it's crunch time," Hayes said.

Now city workers have turned into Santa's elves.

When they're not focusing on maintaining traffic lights around town, they're in charge of the city's holiday lights, using between 7,000 and 8,000 strands. That's 245,000-280,000 bulbs.

"The guys take a lot of pride. This is a beautiful place," Hayes said. 

Louisville's 45-foot tree was cut down and delivered to Jefferson Square Park where Light Up Louisville returns this year after years at Fourth Street Live!.

"I really appreciate what my guys do," Hayes said. "They put a lot of effort, a lot of hard work, a lot of planning. It takes a lot to pull this off and I appreciate all the efforts they do.

"The big thing is the kids. The moment you do light up, you can really look at the kids and see it in their eyes and the parade, the lights, the mayor turning on the magic plug and everything coming to life. It's a really cool experience."

Holiday in the City kicked off Friday evening and continues through New Year's Day, with lights and a pop-up ice skating rink at Holiday Square, located at Fourth and Jefferson Streets.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.

