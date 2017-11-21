Audit: RiverLink may lose $720k in annual toll revenue from license plate, camera errors

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.More >>
There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.More >>
After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.More >>
After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.More >>
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.More >>
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.More >>
For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.More >>
A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.More >>
Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.More >>
Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.More >>
The historic property across from Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden back in 1902.More >>
The historic property across from Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden back in 1902.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
More than one month after tentatively accepting bids for three properties bought as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has yet to submit the offers for final approvalMore >>
More than one month after tentatively accepting bids for three properties bought as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has yet to submit the offers for final approvalMore >>
The sluggish growth has increased the pressure on RiverLink, a consortium of consultants and advisers overseen by Kentucky and Indiana state governments, to recoup outstanding tolls by mail.More >>
The sluggish growth has increased the pressure on RiverLink, a consortium of consultants and advisers overseen by Kentucky and Indiana state governments, to recoup outstanding tolls by mail.More >>
A study ordered by the Indiana General Assembly concluded last week that a statewide toll system could yield tens of billions of dollars for road projects in the coming decades, helping offsetting a projected drop in fuel tax revenue.More >>
A study ordered by the Indiana General Assembly concluded last week that a statewide toll system could yield tens of billions of dollars for road projects in the coming decades, helping offsetting a projected drop in fuel tax revenue.More >>
A new state-commissioned report evaluated tolls of 4 cents and 63 cents per mile on Indiana’s six interstate highwaysMore >>
A new state-commissioned report evaluated tolls of 4 cents and 63 cents per mile on Indiana’s six interstate highwaysMore >>
Some open government experts say the lack of meetings is troubling, especially because the board is responsible for a project with such a broad impact.More >>
Some open government experts say the lack of meetings is troubling, especially because the board is responsible for a project with such a broad impact.More >>
Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, a spokeswoman said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”More >>
Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, a spokeswoman said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”More >>
If the offers are formally approved for three properties Kentucky bought for the Ohio River Bridges Project, the state stands to recoup just $2.425 million of its original $13.5 million investment.More >>
If the offers are formally approved for three properties Kentucky bought for the Ohio River Bridges Project, the state stands to recoup just $2.425 million of its original $13.5 million investment.More >>