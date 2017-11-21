Thousands of drivers still figuring out new roundabout in Fairdale

The historic property across from Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden back in 1902.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

CRAWFORD | For the first time this season, Louisville looked like Louisville in 84-42 rout of SIU

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two years ago, Stephanie Lanham wasn't sure about how a new roundabout would affect the daily grind of her Fairdale coffee shop.

"Change is going to be scary for everyone around here, because it has been the same for so long," she said back in 2015.

Then when construction started where Fairdale Mount Holly, Mitchell Hill and Manslick Roads meet, she found out fast.

"My business was cut in half by 50 percent. Easily," she said. "Every customer means the world to you. That's helping you feed the bills, pay your family."

Keeping the doors open at "The Floral Grind" looked like it might become tough, but Lanham made it over the speed bump. The roundabout is pretty much done, but 9,500 drivers in south Louisville are still figuring it out.

"There are a few people that I observed that wanted to stop when they came to the roundabout," said Andrea Clifford with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Clifford said there are a lot of reasons her organization chose this route. Studies show roundabouts cause fewer serious crashes and improve traffic flow.

"The majority of people that have to drive through them on a regular basis say that it is much more efficient, and they like it much better than a signalized intersection," Clifford said.

Hate it or love it, it sounds like south Louisville drivers better get used to the circular intersections.

"It could be something we see more of as we progress," Clifford said.

