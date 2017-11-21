Customers encouraged to shop locally on 'Small Business Saturday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Customers encouraged to shop locally on 'Small Business Saturday'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Small Business Saturday is November 25.

Several businesses are offering specials to encourage customers to shop locally and be part of a growing tradition nationwide.

In 2010, American Express founded Small Business Saturday to support and promote their success in the midst of the busy holiday shopping season.

Click here to find locally owned businesses in your area.

WDRB's Gina Glaros visited Norton Commons to find out more about the day.

Norton Commons offers shoppers several promos and specials as part of "Small Business Saturday":

