Women's center in downtown Louisville has new name and location, but same mission

The historic property across from Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden back in 1902.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Darius Perry helped lead Louisville's best defensive effort of the young season. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | For the first time this season, Louisville looked like Louisville in 84-42 rout of SIU

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

Investigation uncovers boarded up and abandoned Habitat for Humanity homes in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new name and a new home for a place that offers alternatives and help for women facing tough decisions.

On Tuesday, BsideU for Life Pregnancy and Life Skills Center (formerly A Woman's Choice Resource Center & Necole's Place) had it's ribbon cutting and grand reopening at 701 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville.

Despite the new name and location, the mission is the same, and it works for people like April Hickman, who came to the center several years ago, homeless and pregnant with her seventh child.

"I was considering abortion," she said.

The options were limited, and doctors made abortion sound quick and easy. But instead, Hickman went to A Woman's Choice for guidance.

"It was the best decision that I ever made," she said.. "I decided to keep my baby. She's absolutely beautiful."

Hickman said A Woman's Choice led to a transformation and now, instead of sleeping on floors, she is rubbing elbows with Gov. Matt Bevin and sharing her story.

"I am not a victim. I can tell you about growing up in foster care, I can tell you about abuses unimaginable, but that is not my story," Hickman said during Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony.

Bevin has been a big supporter of the center and attended the event.

"I don't understand," he said. "Who's against life?"

Hickman knows she can not repay the people who have helped her, but she is giving back.

"I am part of the leadership team here," she said. "I come here just about every day."

The center is supported by more than 70 local churches. To find out what other services are offered, click here.

