Women's center in downtown Louisville has new name and location, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Women's center in downtown Louisville has new name and location, but same mission

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new name and a new home for a place that offers alternatives and help for women facing tough decisions.

On Tuesday, BsideU for Life Pregnancy and Life Skills Center (formerly A Woman's Choice Resource Center & Necole's Place) had it's ribbon cutting and grand reopening at 701 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville.

Despite the new name and location, the mission is the same, and it works for people like April Hickman, who came to the center several years ago, homeless and pregnant with her seventh child.

"I was considering abortion," she said.

The options were limited, and doctors made abortion sound quick and easy. But instead, Hickman went to A Woman's Choice for guidance.

"It was the best decision that I ever made," she said.. "I decided to keep my baby. She's absolutely beautiful."

Hickman said A Woman's Choice led to a transformation and now, instead of sleeping on floors, she is rubbing elbows with Gov. Matt Bevin and sharing her story.

"I am not a victim. I can tell you about growing up in foster care, I can tell you about abuses unimaginable, but that is not my story," Hickman said during Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony.

Bevin has been a big supporter of the center and attended the event.

"I don't understand," he said. "Who's against life?"

Hickman knows she can not repay the people who have helped her, but she is giving back.

"I am part of the leadership team here," she said. "I come here just about every day."

The center is supported by more than 70 local churches. To find out what other services are offered, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.