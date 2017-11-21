CRAWFORD | Louisville turns in most complete effort, blasts SIU 84-42

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
The Louisville basketball team turned in its most complete effort to date in beating Southern Illinois 84-42 at the KFC Yum! Center Tuesday night.More >>
The Louisville basketball team turned in its most complete effort to date in beating Southern Illinois 84-42 at the KFC Yum! Center Tuesday night.More >>
It's still early, but Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz may have one of his best teams if last week's performance -- three wins over nationally ranked teams to win the Women's Preseason NIT -- is any indication.More >>
It's still early, but Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz may have one of his best teams if last week's performance -- three wins over nationally ranked teams to win the Women's Preseason NIT -- is any indication.More >>
Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's Louisville legacy.More >>
Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's Louisville legacy.More >>
Lamar Jackson threw for a pair of touchdowns and passed for two more as Louisville dominated Syracuse in a rainy Saturday rout, 56-10.More >>
Lamar Jackson threw for a pair of touchdowns and passed for two more as Louisville dominated Syracuse in a rainy Saturday rout, 56-10.More >>
Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.More >>
Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.More >>
The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.More >>
The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.More >>