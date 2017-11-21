David Cassidy, '70s teen heartthrob, dies at age 67

The historic property across from Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden back in 1902.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Darius Perry helped lead Louisville's best defensive effort of the young season. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | For the first time this season, Louisville looked like Louisville in 84-42 rout of SIU

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

Investigation uncovers boarded up and abandoned Habitat for Humanity homes in west Louisville

(CNN) -- David Cassidy, who came to fame as a '70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on "The Partridge Family," has died, according to his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. He was 67.

The singer-actor had recently been admitted to the intensive care unit of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area hospital. Cassidy was in critical condition and suffering from organ failure before his death Tuesday, Geffen said.

"David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years," she said.

Cassidy was born into the entertainment industry that made him a star.

His father was famed actor and singer Jack Cassidy, and his mother was actress Evelyn Ward.

After his parents split in 1956, the elder Cassidy married actress and singer Shirley Jones the same year.

Cassidy moved in with his father, Jones and his three half-brothers after getting his high school diploma in 1968. His father helped him launch his career as an actor and musician.

His early work included appearances on "Ironside," "Marcus Welby, M.D.," "Adam-12" and "Bonanza."

In 1970, Cassidy began playing the role of Keith Partridge on the musical sitcom "The Partridge Family." His stepmother, Jones, portrayed his mother, a widow with five children.

The popular ABC series ran for four years and also had a successful run in syndication.

The show also spurred several pop hits.

The single "I Think I Love You," featuring Cassidy on lead vocals, hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1970 and sold more than 5 million copies. The songs "Doesn't Somebody Want To Be Wanted" and "I'll Meet You Halfway" also cracked the top 10 the next year.

The group was nominated for a best new artist Grammy.

Cassidy later launched a solo career, recording a dozen studio albums and six compilation albums.

He continued to work in television after "The Partridge Family" ended, performing in theater productions and briefly landing his own show, "David Cassidy - Man Undercover," which lasted a season.

Cassidy fared better in Las Vegas. He starred as the leading man of MGM Grand's "EFX" in 1996 and developed a show titled "At the Copa," which he co-starred in with Sheena Easton in 2000.

Cassidy released his autobiography, "Could It Be Forever? My Story," in 2007, writing about the pitfalls of fame and his failed first two marriages.

He had a daughter, Katie Cassidy, in 1986, from a relationship with Sherry Williams Benedon, and a son, Beau, with third wife Sue Shifrin, in 1991.

Cassidy hit some low points and ended up in rehab in 2014 after his third arrest for driving under the influence.

That same year Shifrin filed for divorce.

In 2017, Cassidy revealed that he was in the early stages of dementia, the same disease his mother and grandfather suffered from.

"To watch someone who raised you lose their mind and disappear is arguably the most painful thing I have ever experienced," Cassidy told CNN in a 2012 interview.

As for a career highlight Cassidy remembered fondly, he described the roar of a crowd that included his family at a 1972 performance at Madison Square Garden.

"It was so emotional for me. I was so blessed to have that moment with them," he told CNN in 2014. "It's the highlight of my life."

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.