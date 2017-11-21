Construction for safety improvements at Greater Clark County schools expected to start next month

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.More >>
There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.More >>
After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.More >>
After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.More >>
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.More >>
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.More >>
For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.More >>
A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.More >>
Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.More >>
Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.More >>
The historic property across from Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden back in 1902.More >>
The historic property across from Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden back in 1902.More >>