More than 100 people enjoy annual Thanksgiving dinner at Third Lutheran Church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 people enjoyed a holiday meal Tuesday night they normally wouldn't have a chance to have.

Third Lutheran Church, with the help of Wellspring and the Coalition for the Homeless, hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner. Wellspring offers housing assistance and rehab for those living with mental illness in the Louisville area.

The dinner was the 35th annual event for the organization's clients, and volunteers pulled out all the stops. Seven turkeys, three hams and ten pans of mashed potatoes were just part of what people enjoyed.

"To be able to help people come together to experience Thanksgiving is a pretty wonderful feeling," said Kathy Dobbins, CEO of Wellspring. "It's a good feeling."

Most of the food was prepared and served by volunteers from third Lutheran Church.

