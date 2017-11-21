Family of man shot and killed at last year's Juice Bowl frustrated with lack of response from LMPD

The historic property across from Iroquois Amphitheater was originally opened as a beer garden back in 1902.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Mallgate Apartments.

A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.

For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

CRAWFORD | For the first time this season, Louisville looked like Louisville in 84-42 rout of SIU

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother whose son was shot and killed near the Juice Bowl last Thanksgiving is one of several families fed up with LMPD.

Michael Carter, 26, was one of the two people killed in Shawnee Park on Thanksgiving Day when gunfire broke out last year.

The shooting canceled and forced the evacuation of the nearby "Juice Bowl" football games. A total of seven people were shot that day.

Carter's mother, Cheryl Daniels, was one of several families at a meeting Tuesday night voicing concerns about communication problems with LMPD. She said she was only able to meet with a detective once and has not had her calls returned.

"It's sad, and it hurts for me to have to say I have no idea where the case is at right now, because nobody talks to us," Daniels said. "Nobody tells us anything."

Metro Councilman David James met with the families and said the city needs to do more.

"I think that the police department in this city is working very hard to try and solve these situations, but I also think it's important that we look at it from their side of things too and try to accommodate better communications," James said.

LMPD has not yet responded to our request for comment.

