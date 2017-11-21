LANE | Langford with career high 48 in season opener for New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Romeo Langford's outside shot was a bit off. Everything else was pretty much in mid-season form as the New Albany guard started his much-anticipated senior season with a career-high 48 points in the Bulldogs 110-36 rout of Charlestown.

A packed house of about four-thousand mostly stayed at the Charlestown Sports Arena despite there being no doubt about the outcome after the Bulldogs raced out to a 30-6 lead after one quarter. They stayed to see Langford.

The 6'5" senior surpassed the 46 points he scored in the postseason against Southport as a Sophomore. He moved into 27th on the all-time Indiana High School scoring list with 2,127 points, passing among others Steve Alford. Next on the list is former Concord High and NBA star Shawn Kemp. And as he always does, Langford stayed to sign autographs and take pictures with kids and adults alike. One of the top players in the class of 2018 nationally, he has narrowed his college choices to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt. He said it's still likely that the decision will come in the spring.

Langford's senior running mate Sean East scored 22 points, New Albany's next start is Saturday at Bloomington South.

