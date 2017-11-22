Bargain shoppers get up early for Black Friday deals at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are getting a jump on holiday shopping on Black Friday, November 24.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser got in the middle of all the bargain hunters at the Jefferson Mall.

Jefferson Mall wants to turn the experience into a party on the busiest shopping day of the year.

You can "Make Black Friday Yours" at their Black Friday Bash.

Shop for great deals and stick around for the giveaways near the DJ booth from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the second year in a row, Jefferson Mall was closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances had the option to open their stores on Thursday.

Jefferson Mall opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Connect on social media with #MakeBlackFridayYours.

