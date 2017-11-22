Pet dies in fire at Norton Commons - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pet dies in fire at Norton Commons

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) - Eight fire crews battled a fire Wednesday morning in Norton Commons. 

The fire started just after midnight at a home on Civic Way near Brownsboro Road and I-71. 

Heavy fire was coming from the garage when firefighters arrived. It took 35 firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the flames. They say strong winds made the fire hard to fight.

"The big problem we're facing is that we were receiving heavy wind conditions from the backside of the house that was pushing the fire right through the house, up into the upper levels of the house," said Worthington Fire Chief Kevin Groody.

Fire officials say all the people inside made it out of the home safely, but one pet died.

The cause of the fire isn't known. The Louisville Metro Arson Unit is investigating.

